Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Ali Fazal on Friday left fans into a frenzy with his latest picture on social media as it features him posing with none other than the international star Pedro Pascal.

In the image, the two can be seen seated together on a flight, with Ali captioning it cryptically.

"?? Shhhhhh," he wrote, sparking widespread speculation.

Some fans even questioned, "What's cooking?" -- hinting at a potential international collaboration in the works.

Ali has been creating waves globally. He was worked in several global projects such as Death on the Nile and Victoria & Abdul.

His picture with Pedro also garnered reactions from Bollywood fraternity.

"Oh my God!!!!!!," actor Tabu commented.

"Whaaaatttt!!!!!!!!!!," actor Anjali Anand wrote.

With this surprise encounter with Pedro Pascal, best known for roles in The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and Narcos, the buzz around Ali's next international move has only intensified.

Meanwhile, Ali and Richa Chadha have recently come on board as producers on 'Secrets of a Mountain Serpent' through their production banner 'Pushing Button Studios'. The movie is set to make its world premiere at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, according to Variety.

The film is directed by Nidhi Saxena, who won Venice's Biennale College Fund grant for the project. Saxena previously helmed 'Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman,' which premiered at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival. (ANI)

