Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Actor Ali Fazal on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming Hollywood action thriller film 'Kandahar'.

Taking to Instagram, Ali treated fans with a first-look poster of himself from the movie.

Sharing the poster, "Pulse pounding action apparently- An adrenaline ride made for the big screen .. here's a screen grab for some context. Cuz some serious Action went down here in the desert. DIRT BIKIN' IT ON A KTM YES. Check out my new movie KANDAHAR . Only in theatres, MAY 26."

In the first look poster, Ali can be seen sporting a rather rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of the desert. Ali will be seen alongside one of Hollywood's biggest action stars, Gerard Butler. The film is set for release on May 26 in the US. The film was shot extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

Ali is the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie 'Victoria and Abdul' with the legendary Dame Judi Dench. The actor is now starring as one of the leads in the action caper film by the director, Ric Roman Waugh who has to his credit films including Angel Has Fallen and Greenland.

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film star popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Travis Fimmel and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.

The film's description reads, "Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down."

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will also be seen in the web series 'Mirzapur Season 3' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in 'The Underbug', 'Girls will be Girls', 'Metro In Dino', and in another Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'. (ANI)

