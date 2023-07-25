Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh know best how to make their events interesting for their fans and media.

On Monday, the duo visited Kolkata to launch their new song 'Dhindhora Baje Re' from their film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The actors added a Bengali touch to their promotional activities there.

Alia decided to greet the audience in Bengali. However, she forgot what she had to say midway while delivering her speech.

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a video from the event.

In the clip, she is seen diligently rehearsing her lines in Bengali backstage. She had learned phrases like “Tomader Shobai ke Onek dhonnobad ekhane ashar jonyo (Thank you for being here),” and “Dhindhora khub bhalo lagbe (You all will really like Dhindhora),” to impress her fans in Kolkata.

However, she forgot the lines when she came on the stage. Ranveer reacted to her speech in the sweetest way. He said that even though Alia did her homework, she forgot everything during the exam. He even called her cute.

“So cute, yaar. Tu homework karke ayi thi. Exam ke time sab bhool gayi (You did your homework but forgot everything during the exam)," he said.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is directed by Karan Johar and will be released on July 28. (ANI)

