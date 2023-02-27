When it comes to owning the red carpet, our Bollywood divas know the best. On Sunday night, B-town actresses especially Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani made heads turn with their glamorous appearances at Zee Cinema Awards 2023. Dressed in a high-slit shiny green gown, the new mommy in town Alia looked absolutely gorgeous. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. She was seen in a full candid mood while posing on the red carpet. She also took a selfie with paps stationed outside the venue. Zee Cine Awards 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon & Other Best Dressed Celebs From the Big Night!

Speaking of B-town's new dulhan Kiara, she was dressed to nines. She donned a hot red gown and looked stunning as she kept her hair wide open. Several images and videos from the event emerged online in which Kiara is seen striking stylish poses for the paps. She also blushed when one of the paps called her "Mrs Malhotra". Zee Cine Awards 2023 Winners: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna Win Big – See Full List.

Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani:

After attending the awards night, Kiara took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of her outfit. Rashmika Mandanna was also snapped at the same awards show, wearing a bold black net dress. Kriti Sanon, too, marked a fashionable appearance at the awards show. She chose to wear a shimmery black dress.

Celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Tiger Shroff among others also graced the show and they looked dapper.