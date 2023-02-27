The annual Zee Cine Awards was held in the city on Sunday, February 26 and as expected, it was a star-studded event. From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna, every big celebrity arrived at the soiree looking their best. While Kartik bagged the award for Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Alia Bhatt took home the trophy for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. While there were a few hits and misses on the red carpet, we'll discuss only the 'hits' in this article. Zee Cine Awards 2023 Winners: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna Win Big – See Full List.

Alia Bhatt arrived in her sea-green gown with a thigh-high slit, Kriti Sanon picked blingy black separates for the occasion. Kiara, however, was definitely the highlight of the night in her hot red corset gown with a sexy thigh-high slit. Many prominent celebrities put their best fashion foot forward for the occasion but sadly Rashmika's choice of outfit for the night couldn't win our nod of approval. Her little black dress with a dramatic train didn't look exciting and she certainly could have opted for something chicer instead. Anyway, to check out the entire list of best-dressed celebs from the night, keep scrolling the page. Alia Bhatt Dances to RRR Song ‘Naacho Naacho’ at Zee Cine Awards 2023: Video of Her Power-Packed Performance Goes Viral.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🦋 (@aliabhatt143.ig)

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mouni Roy Fan page (@mouniroy__fanpage)

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion collection (@fashion_collection1m)

Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor Fans Team (@shanatics)

Pooja Hegde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

