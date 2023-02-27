The Zee Cine Awards 2023, held on February 26 was a star-studded affair. The night was loaded with some power-packed performances and many were honoured with some of the prestigious titles. Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna and many other celebs won big at the event. The official list of winners is yet to be announced. Zee Cine Awards 2023: Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt Grab Best Acting Honours; View Pic of the Stars Posing With Their Trophies!

Zee Cine Awards 2023 Winners List

Best Actor (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Viewers’ Choice Best Actor: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan for JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya

Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani for Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna for Goodbye

Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Watch Video:

