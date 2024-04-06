Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Social media is abuzz following reports of actress Alia Bhatt headlining Disney's Indian princess musical. However, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has now dismissed the rumours.

Taking to X, Gurinder wrote, "This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting about another project and I attended her charity gala recently (sic)."

Gurinder recently met with Alia in London, where the actress hosted her first charity gala.The two had even gotten clicked together on the red carpet.

Gurinder is best known for her directorial successes like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice. 'Bend It Like Beckham' received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), a BAFTA Award nomination for Best British Film, a European Film Academy nomination for Best Film, and a Writers Guild of America nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

In 2022, Disney commissioned an original musical feature from Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history.

Both will write the film, and Chadha also will direct and produce. The plot remains under wraps, Deadline reported. (ANI)

