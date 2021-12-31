Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Wishing her fans on the eve of the new year, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has flown away to an unknown location to celebrate the occasion with Ranbir Kapoor, on Friday shared some pictures from her vacation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Highway' actor posted a carousel of pictures from her New Year getaway. "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile... Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year," she captioned her post.

In the first photo, Alia could be seen flashing a smile, while in the subsequent one, Ranbir drank from a chalice. She also shared images of giraffes and lions in the wild, followed by a picture of the landscape bathed in the glow of the setting sun.

The post garnered several likes and comments among which was actor Arjun Kapoor, who wrote, "#nadaanparindeys."

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. They were seen together in public this month while promoting their upcoming movie.

'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles and is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. (ANI)

