Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): The makers of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have finally announced the new release date after the film was delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The magnum opus, which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, is now arriving in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Bhansali Productions took to their Instagram account to share the news. The caption read, "Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. #GangubaiKathiawadi."

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa.

The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). (ANI)

