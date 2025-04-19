Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Actress Alicia Silverstone is set to reprise her star-making 'Clueless' role in a sequel series for Peacock, reported People.

'Clueless' is a 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy film written and directed by Amy Heckerling. It stars Alicia Silverstone with Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Dan Hedaya, and was produced by Scott Rudin and Robert Lawrence.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Totally buggin'... in the best way.". She posted alongside a still and a GIF from Clueless and a screenshot of news report.

Plot details for the series are unknown, but reportedly that it is a follow-up to the movie. Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are writing with Jordan Weiss. Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the film, is involved as an executive producer, alongside Silverstone and producer Robert Lawrence, as per the outlet.

The 2020 attempt to revive Clueless for Peacock is entirely unrelated to the new project. While Cher was absent, that production was supposed to focus on Dionne Davenport, the character portrayed by Stacey Dash in the film.

'Clueless' hit theatres in 1995 and was loosely inspired by Jane Austen's novel Emma. The cast also included Donald Faison, Brittany Murphy, Breckin Meyer and Dan Hedaya. A short-lived sitcom starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher aired from 1996 to 1999, reported People.

In May 2024, Silverstone said she thought Cher would be an eco-friendly style icon if she were buying clothes in the 2020s.

"I think Cher is a lot like having a kid in that she'd want the thing that she wants, but then she has such a big heart that she'd want to do the right thing," Silverstone said. "So she'd [probably shop at] The Real Real because she can get all her fabulous designers there and she'd look amazing but they'd be secondhand so she won't have to feel guilty about it," reported People. (ANI)

