Telegu superstar Allu Arjun, who took the nation by storm, with his stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise made the international DJ Martin Garrix dance to the tune of "Oo anta vaa" recently at his show in Hyderabad. The superstar left the audience groove as he himself danced to the tune of foot-tapping "Oo anta vaa". A fan of Allu shared the video on Twitter. In the film Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu set the screen on fire with this song. Allu Arjun Dances to Pushpa Song ‘Oo Antava’ at DJ Martin Garrix’s Hyderabad Show (View Pics and Video).

Taking to Instagram, Allu shared two images with Martin. In one frame, both of them posed for the camera. In another, the duo vibed together against the backdrop of a packed auditorium. Allu captioned the frames, "What a Funn Night . Oo anta vaa with @martingarrix . Hyderabad Thaggedele" with a hand emoji. DJ Garrix also reciprocated Allu's post saying, "Thank you for joining bro" with heart and love emojis. Allu shared some inside pictures even on his Instagram story. The first video gives a glimpse of the power-packed show of Garrix. Sharing the frame with Garrix, Allu captioned it, "It was a blastttt', and in another, he wrote, "Oo anta vaa..." Pushpa The Rule: Fahadh Faasil Joins the Set of Sukumar Directorial Starring Allu Arjun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

'Pushpa: The Rise', is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. Allu and Rashmika Mandanna headlined the project. The film recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film's sequel is currently in pipeline. Pushpa 2 began filming with a muhurat shot in November last year. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast. The makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'.

