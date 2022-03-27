New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): South superstar Allu Arjun, on Sunday, shared birthday wishes for his cousin Ram Charan, who clocked 37 today and has been basking in the glory of his latest film 'RRR'.

The 'Pushpa' star took to his Instagram handle and shared a Story that featured a picture of the duo with their spouses. Along with that, he wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my dear brother @alwaysramcharan."

Earlier in the day, the birthday boy had taken to his social media and shared a heartfelt note dedicated to his fans for the success of 'RRR'.

"Thank you for the immense love and appreciation for SS Rajamouli Garu's 'RRR'. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift," he wrote.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one of its release on Friday. In India, the film minted Rs 156 crore on its opening day. (ANI)

