Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): As Team India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the nation and the film industry came together to celebrate the monumental victory.

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, triumphed over New Zealand in a thrilling final, claiming their third Champions Trophy title.

Bollywood celebrities, sports enthusiasts, and other public figures took to their social media to congratulate the team for their stunning win.

Among the first to express his joy was Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Team India.

He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our men in blue on winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025," sharing in the excitement of the victory.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram to cheer for Team India. He posted, "UNSTOPPABLE!! The absolute best," and complemented his post with the energetic song 'Soorma' from his own film URI: The Surgical Strike.

NTR Jr also shared his thoughts on the match. He wrote, "Congratulations to Team India on a well-deserved and dominant Champions Trophy victory! Going undefeated all the way is no small feat."

Superstar Mahesh Babu also joined in the celebrations, sharing his pride with his followers. "Overwhelmed with pride! Huge congrats to Team India for clinching the Champions Trophy...true champs! #TeamIndia," he posted.

Madhuri Dixit also expressed her admiration for the Indian team. "An amazing match and a true testament of their skill, dedication, and team work! The whole nation is so proud!" she wrote on her Instagram, joining the chorus of celebratory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

The support didn't end with these actors. Other celebrities, including Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt, shared their congratulations on social media.

Film producer Madhur Bhandarkar, who is currently in America, also expressed his happiness for the team's win.

"Congratulations to the entire Indian team for winning the Champions Trophy. I am not in India right now but in America, and I watched the entire match on mobile. I felt very good watching it. Everyone played very well," he said, showcasing how Team India's victory brought together fans from all over the world.

India emerged victorious by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, marking their third title in the tournament's history.

This victory solidified their position as the top-ranked team in both ODIs and T20Is.

The final match saw New Zealand opting to bat first, putting up a total of 251/7, with contributions from Glenn Phillips (34) and Daryl Mitchell (63).

Despite an early setback, Team India's chase was led by explosive knocks from openers Rohit Sharma, who scored 76 runs, and Shubman Gill, who contributed 31 runs.

The middle order, including Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya, provided the finishing touches to guide India to a four-wicket win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to the team through his official social media handle, sharing a post that read, "An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They've played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all-around display." (ANI)

