New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As India celebrates Independence Day, our south superstars continue to send wishes and greetings on the occasion.

'Pushpa' fame Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to wish all on the 75 years of freedom. He shared a picture of himself holding the national flag in the scenic snow-capped picturesque ranges. He wrote, "Happy 75th Independence Day . Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Vande Maataram."

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with his 10-year-old daughter Sitara, and wrote, "One nation...One emotion...One identity! Celebrating 75 years of Independence!"

The aim of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture. Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year's Independence Day is truly special in a number of ways.

This Mahotsav (or the grand celebration) is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

As part of the Mahotsav or grand celebration, several events and campaigns have been organised for over the last 75 weeks to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

KGF Star Yash shared a picture of himself with his wife Radhika Pandit and his two children - Ayra and Yatharv, holding the national flag, on the occasion. He captioned the photo - "The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga - the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress - Soar High. Here's wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 76th Independence Day."

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated the occasion with Cyberabad Police. He was invited as a special guest to hoist the flag. He shared a special video on his Instagram account, in which he could be seen making a special entry to the venue, in an open jeep. Wearing a white kurta, Dalquer wished everyone in style. He wrote, "Celebrating and wishing all of us a happy Independence Day ! #75yearsoffreedom

Special thanks to the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police for this wonderful opportunity."

Earlier, 'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda also shared photo of himself with the 'Tiranga', and wished people.

He penned a sweet note that reads, "We are Indians!!! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India," accompanied by a red heart emoji. (ANI)

