Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 14 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Bhogi, Allu Arjun's film with ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj was officially announced.

The makers announced the yet-to-be-titled film with a special animated video.

The teaser unfolds with a powerful visual of an animated version of Allu Arjun's character striding past a raging fire in the forest. Check out.

Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjun X @Dir_Lokesh X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial STRIVE FOR GREATNESS."

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is expected to go on floors in August 2026.

The project is spearheaded by ace producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, with producer Bunny Vas joining as co-producer along with Nutty, Sandy, and Swathi.

Anirudh Ravichander has come on board to compose the film's music. Fans of Allu Arjun have loads of hopes from the film as the actor has been giving back-to-back hits with the 'Pushpa' franchise. (ANI)

