New Delhi, [India] March 16 (ANI): Energy markets have seen sharp divergence across subsectors following the escalation of the Middle East conflict, with refining, LNG-linked and certain upstream segments outperforming, while utilities, metals and parts of the clean technology space lagging, according to a recent report by Goldman Sachs.

The report noted that market positioning has increasingly reflected concerns over supply disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty in the region.

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Among the biggest beneficiaries of the disruption have been refiners and liquefied natural gas-linked infrastructure, which have gained from tighter fuel markets and higher global gas spreads.

According to the report, refining companies have benefited from higher margins amid disruptions to fuel supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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It said the outperformance is linked to "exposure to elevated refining crack spreads, driven by supply disruptions for middle distillate through the Strait of Hormuz," adding that higher jet fuel prices and tighter regional fuel markets have supported profitability.

In LNG markets, higher global gas prices have widened the gap between international prices and US domestic gas benchmarks, boosting export-linked earnings potential.

"Global LNG prices have moved significantly higher as a result of the effective closure of Qatari exports... while US gas prices are mostly flat," the report noted, adding that companies with exposure to the global gas-US gas spread could see significant margin upside.

Upstream exploration and production companies have broadly benefited from stronger crude prices, but the gains have been uneven depending on balance sheet strength, cost efficiency and commodity exposure. The report said companies with efficient operations and strong free cash flow profiles may continue to outperform.

Within oilfield services, companies with stronger exposure to North American onshore drilling activity have performed better than those reliant on Middle East offshore activity.

The report said the conflict has forced several offshore rigs in the Persian Gulf to halt operations, impacting earnings expectations for some service providers.

Power utilities have held up relatively better than several other sectors as investors rotate into defensive assets during geopolitical volatility. The report noted that the sector's relative stability and predictable earnings profiles have attracted investors amid uncertainty.

In contrast, segments of the clean technology and industrial equipment space have faced headwinds as higher oil prices and rising interest rates raise input costs and pressure margins.

The report highlighted that petroleum-based inputs remain key components in several manufactured products, increasing the risk of cost inflation.

"Oil and/or petroleum represent a key input cost... particularly the plastics involved in many of the components," report noted, warning that higher transport and shipping costs could also weigh on profitability.

Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns around supply chains have supported parts of the mining and materials sector, particularly companies involved in rare earth production. The strength to growing concerns about supply security as China remains the dominant producer of several critical minerals.

Looking ahead, the report noted that volatility could persist as the market reacts to developments around energy flows through key shipping routes and the broader geopolitical environment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)