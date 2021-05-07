Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video on Friday unveiled the official trailer of its first-ever Indian supernatural crime series 'The Last hour'.

Packed with heavy doses of suspense, mystery and unexpected twists and turns, the upcoming show stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in prominent roles.

The trailer captures the viewer's attention with its intriguing cinematic shots. Viewers can see Arup, a newly transferred seasoned city cop (essayed by Sanjay Kapoor) put in charge of tracking down a mysterious killer in a small Himalayan town.

Unable to get to the bottom of the investigation, he ropes in Dev, a mysterious, young Shaman (played by Karma Takapa) as his local informant, who has a secret gift of communicating with the dead in their last hour, to solve the case.

Arup finds himself lost in a maze only to find out that there exists a host of hidden secrets that will change his life forever. With the past wreaking havoc in the present, this show sets the premise for a fascinating watch that's going to have viewers hooked to their screens.

Talking about his character in the upcoming drama, Sanjay Kapoor shared through an official press release, "Having played a host of diverse roles in films over the last 26 years, I was thrilled when I was approached to be a part of this supernatural crime thriller to play the lead character of Arup."

He added, "When Amit narrated the story to me, I had no second thoughts and just knew right away that I had to be a part of this show. I loved playing a Cop in this story which has a very unique concept and narrative. A story like The Last Hour deserves to be told to a wide audience."

Created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, and produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia, 'The Last Hour' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)