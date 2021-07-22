Los Angeles, Jul 22 (PTI) Actor America Ferrera will feature alongside Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in Apple's scripted series "WeCrashed".

According to Variety, the limited series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

The show is described as following the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann, with Hathaway set to essay the role of his wife and co-founder Rebekah Newmann. Both stars will also serve as executive producers on the show.

Ferrera will play the role of Elishia Kennedy, a brilliant young entrepreneur seduced into joining WeWork whose life is turned upside down as a result.

The show will also star actor Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, the co-founder of WeWork.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello are on board as creators, while "This Is Us" duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct and executive produce.

Apart from "WeCrashed", another WeWork TV series is in the works with Nicholas Braun on board to play Adam Neumann in the drama created by Stephen Falk.

The series is based on a book from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell.

Ferrera is best known for her featuring in shows such as "Ugly Betty" and "Superstore". She has also starred in movies like "Real Women Have Curves", "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films, and the "How to Train Your Dragon" series.

