Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Channelling a rock head banger, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning monochromatic photograph as he sported chunky blue pair of shades.

The 'Satte Pe Satta' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen effortlessly posing for the lens.

In the picture, Sr Bachchan is seen sporting a jacket as he as he holds a microphone, and teases with his quirky smile.

Taking to the caption, the 'Don' star shared that after he failed at the Michael Jackson routine,' he was asked to attempt the 'Rock head banger'.

"so having failed the MJ routine .. they asked me to - in more recent times - attempt this, the Rock head banger ...," wrote Bachchan.

Talking about the result that came after this trial, he added, "same result !! Nothing other than the shades rocked ..Do approve please .. they are the same that got posted the other day."

Earlier on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan went down the memory lane and dug out a picture from the time when he pulled off the desi Michael Jackson in one of his films 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi.'

The 78-year-old actor shared a picture that sees him dressed in an all-black leather ensemble. (ANI)

