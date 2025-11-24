Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): After learning about the demise of legendary actor Dharmendra, several members of the film industry gathered together at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle to pay their last respects to the "He-Man" of Bollywood.

From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, to veteran writer Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan, many renowned dignitaries were spotted arriving for the final rites of Dharmendra on Monday afternoon.

Also Read | Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt Attend the Veteran Actor's Cremation in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Siddharth Roy Kapur also paid homage to Dharmendra at the funeral.

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the demise in an emotional social media post. The news comes just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8.

Also Read | 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Season 5 Seniors Winner: Susanthica Wins Popular Tamil Singing Reality Show Beating Sapesan - Here's How Much Prize Money She Won! (Watch Video).

"It is an end of an ERA..... a massive mega star... the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema... incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence ... he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema... defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history ... but mostly he was the best human being... he was so loved by everyone in our industry ....," Karan's Instagram post read.

"He only had immense love and positivity for everyone ... his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe ... Today there is a gaping hole in our industry ... a space that can never be filled by anyone ... there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI... we love you kind Sir.... We will miss you so much.... The heavens are blessed today.... It will always be my blessing to have worked with you.... And my heart says with respect, reverence and love.... Abhi Na jao chodke.... Ke dil abhi bhara nahi......," Karan said.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)