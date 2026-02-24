PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has achieved a significant operational milestone by handling over 3,00,000 metric tonnes (MT) in the month of January 2026.

The Company handled a total of 3,01,441 MT during January 2026 as compared to 1,84,440 MT in January 2025, reflecting a strong 63% year-on-year growth in volumes. This robust growth underscores the Company's expanding scale and strengthening presence in the cement distribution ecosystem, supported by a significant broadening of its client portfolio from one or two cement company in January 2025 to five leading industry players, including UltraTech Cement Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, ACC Limited, Dalmia Bharat Limited, and Shree Cement Limited.

The increase in handled volumes reflects improved network reach, operational efficiencies, and deeper engagement with leading cement manufacturers. By continuously strengthening its supply chain capabilities and expanding into high-demand regions, the Company is enhancing distribution efficiency and ensuring timely market servicing.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "Crossing the 3,00,000 MT milestone in a single month reflects the scale we are steadily building in supply chain management and cement distribution. The strong year-on-year growth demonstrates the effectiveness of our expanding network, disciplined execution, and strong industry partnerships. We remain confident about sustaining this momentum as demand fundamentals in the cement sector continue to remain supportive."

