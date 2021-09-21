Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Showcasing his love for his 'pride', megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt post for his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on his social media on Monday.

Indeed Big B is a loving father, but his latest Instagram post is proof that he is also a devoted grandfather.

The actor, who has been decorated with Padma Vibhushan, shared a video showcasing his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's piano skills and captioned it as, ".. the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli .. self taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father's family business.."

Adding to the note, he wrote that his 'dearest' also sorts out all his mobile and computer glitches.

"Love you my dearest. Who says daughters are not an asset to the family !!!," he concluded.

The video accumulated more than 2 lakh views within a few hours of being shared. Fans and other celebrities from the B-town chimed into the comments section and showered love for the grandfather-granddaughter duo.

Navya also replied. "Love you Nana. Always a phone call away for tech support!!!," adding a red heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Navya who is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda; graduated from New York's Fordham University last year. After her graduation, she started Aara Health and also launched her new venture - Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.

Meanwhile, Big B is currently busy shooting for the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He will soon be seen in movies like 'Chehre', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'Mayday', and 'Jalsa'. (ANI)

