Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the upcoming pan-India film 'Radhe Shyam', which features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Announcing the same, UV Creations, the production house, shared a poster thanking Big B for turning narrator for 'Radhe Shyam'.

"Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam," the makers tweeted.

Talking about Amitabh's involvement as the narrator for the project, director Radha Krishna Kumar said in a statement: "The film is set in the 1970's and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam's narrator."

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s. (ANI)

