Bollywood's action hero John Abraham has joined hands with producer Dinesh Vijan for the first time for an upcoming action thriller christened 'Tehran'. It is slated to release on January 26, 2023. Vijan's banner Maddock Films on Tuesday afternoon announced its next - the action-thriller 'Tehran' starring John, directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. Tehran: John Abraham To Star In An Action-Thriller Inspired By True Events; Film To Release On January 26, 2023.

The film is inspired by true events. The movie is slated to have a Republic Day release next year January 26, 2023. A Maddock Films production in association with Bake my Cake films. John Abraham Birthday Special: 10 Extremely Hot Pictures of the Jism Actor That Are Ab-tastic!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. Vijan's Maddock Films has delivered some memorable hits such as 'Badlapur', 'Stree', 'Bala' and 'Mimi'.

