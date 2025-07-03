Los Angeles [US], July 3 (ANI): Actor Ed Westwick recently celebrated his birthday with his family and friends.

On Thursday, Ed's wife and actor Amy Jackson took to Instagram and shared several pictures and videos from the fun-filled birthday celebrations of the 'Gossip Girl' star.

In one of the images, Amy and Ed can be seen kissing each other. Have a look at Ed's birthday photo dump here.

Amy also penned a heartfelt note for Ed, showering love on him.

"A weekend celebrating YOU my love... Happy Birthday @edwestwick We celebrated this one all weekend long because one day just wasn't enough for the birthday king! Friday kicked off with the first (of five) cakes for brekky, followed by a car party on the school run and a proper pub lunch complete with pints of blackcurrant and lemonade and the next day we had the most magical sunset garden party dinner," she wrote.

Amy and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot in Italy last year and announced the birth of their child, Oscar, on March 24. The couple uploaded a joint post on Instagram, comprising some monochrome stills.

"Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick," they captioned.

Amy made her relationship with 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022. Amy also has a son, Andreas, from a previous relationship with George Panayiotou. (ANI)

