Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): The former award-winning actors at Cannes Anamaria Marinca and Jean-Marc Barr are all set to team up with actor-turned-director Ivan Murphy's feature directorial debut 'White Friar'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media house, the 'White Friar' project will mark the feature directorial debut of actor-turned-filmmaker Ivan Murphy. The movie is tagged as a romantic thriller.

Also Read | Devi Chowdhuri- Bandit Queen of Bengal: Prosenjit Chatterjee and Srabanti Chatterjee to Star in Subhrajit Mitra's Film (View Motion Poster).

The story revolves around the life of Father Tom Murphy, an Irish Catholic priest who was also employed as a wing commander in the Royal Air Force during WWII and his relationship with Eva Hofer, a Hungarian Jew residing in Vienna.

Ivan is the grand-nephew of Catholic priest Tom Murphy.

Also Read | Abdu Rozik Cheeks Pulled by Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana in Adorable Photos After Kolkata Knight Riders Match in IPL 2023.

"This is a wonderful day for our film, 'White Friar', and for our partnership with Max Films in Ireland. The new co-production agreement between France and Ireland is a wonderful opportunity for these two great filmmaking and storytelling communities to work together" said Valentina Films principal Xavier Castano, who will executive produce the project, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Anamaria's '4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days' won three awards at the 2007 Cannes market and Jean Marc's Europa won three in Cannes,1991. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)