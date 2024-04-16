Anant Ambani at Anant Ambani at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 16 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday.

Decked up in ethnic attire, Anant was all smiles as he met other devotees at the temple.

Take a look at the pictures of Anant's sacred visit to the Kamakhya Temple:

Anant recently celebrated his birthday in Jamnagar, Gujarat. His birthday celebration witnessed a string of celebrities arriving in Jamnagar for his special day.

From superstar Salman Khan to singer B Praak, several stars gathered together to make Anant Ambani's birthday special.

Last month, Anant and his fiance Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding bash, held in Jamnagar, was a grand affair, attended by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey among others.

Salman, who was also among the attendees, shared the stage with SRK and Aamir Khan and was seen dancing to Chammak Challo on stage, with singer Akon, Shah Rukh, and others.

Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in June this year. (ANI)

