Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is turning heads on social media with her New Year's latest avatar.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the actor posted stunning pictures in which she can be seen sporting bangs.

For her outfit, she chose to wear a black bodysuit paired with a brown, high-slit skirt and matching high boots.

In the caption, she wrote, "new year, new me?"

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

Her close friend and SRK's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "sexc."

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh dropped fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has interesting upcoming projects including 'Gehraiyaan' with co-stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

Along with it, she also has 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson. (ANI)

