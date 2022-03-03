New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday has started to prepare for her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor shared a picture of the script of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with pencils and a highlighter kept on top.

Also Read | Fukrey 3 Goes on Floors, Varun Sharma Shares Clapboard's Pic From Film Sets.

"The excitement and desire to highlight literally everything in a fresh script is real," She captioned the photo. "Let's gooooo," she added, tagging her co-stars and director Arjun Varain Singh.

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in a new age drama by Excel Entertainment.

Also Read | Is Karisma Kapoor Battling COVID-19? Here’s What Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan Has to Say.

Meanwhile, Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)