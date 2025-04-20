Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): It's Easter Sunday today, a special day for Christians as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. To mark the occasion, several B-town celebs took to their social media to send warm wishes to their fans.

Among the many posts, one of the most adorable came from Ananya Panday. The actress shared a fun photo dump that included pictures of bunnies, her skincare routine, and even a cute childhood video. She captioned the post, "Some Easter goodness."

Also Read | 'Aapka Pyaar Hi Hai Meri Taqat': Overwhelmed With Audience's Love for Film, Sunny Deol Vows 'Jaat 2' Will Be Bigger and Better.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIp9IL6RmHY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor kept it simple and elegant. He took to his X account to post a picture of a decorated Easter egg on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the message, "Happy Easter."

Also Read | 'Retro': Suriya Suffered a Blow to His Head While Shooting for Director Karthik Subbaraj's Action Entertainer, Discloses Nasser.

https://x.com/AnilKapoor/status/1913799069513974190

Priyanka Chopra also joined in the celebration by posting a selfie with her daughter on Instagram. Her caption read, "Wishing you a Happy Easter."

She followed that with a sweet moment of her daughter enjoying an Easter egg hunt with her aunt, Danielle Jonas. "Thank you, Aunty D, Uncle Kevin, Alena, and Valentina, for a magical Easter egg hunt," she added.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who rose on the third day after being crucified by the Romans, according to the Bible. The celebration is held on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the equinox.

Easter is determined by the lunar and solar calendars. It is celebrated in Western Christianity on the first Sunday after the first full moon, which occurs on or after the vernal (spring) equinox. This typically falls between March 22 and April 25. The date for Easter changes each year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)