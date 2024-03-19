Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Superstar Mohanlal offered prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The actor visited Lord Balaji temple during a VIP break this morning, after which the Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple officials presented theertha prasadas.

Also Read | Manjummel Boys Hits Rs 200 Crore Globally! All Major Box Office Records Chidambaram’s Malayalam Film Has Shattered At Ticket Window.

Fans flocked to see the Malayalam star who was dressed in traditional attire on his visit to the temple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal will be seen in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming directorial 'L2E: Empuraan'.

Also Read | Vedaa: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Bring Action-Packed Thrills in Film Teaser! (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram handle, the actor had shared a picture of himself which he captioned, "End of schedule 3. #L2E #EMPURAAN."

Helmed by Prithviraj, the film starring Mohanlal is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer'. A poster of the film features Mohanlal with his back to the camera, with a gun in his hand and facing a helicopter.

The sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, 'Lucifer,' was officially announced in August 2022.

The first part of the franchise received massive responses from the fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with them.

'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)