Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Shero, a platform that aims at helping thousands of women earn through home-cooked meals, launched the logo for its new initiative, Mahaprasad By Shero, on Sunday. The initiative will offer women the opportunity to sell homemade sweets and snacks online.

The Mahaprasad logo was unveiled by actresses Moubani Sarkar, Mumtaz Sarkar, Alvia Mukherjee, Dani Bose, Sneha Shah, and Preeta Mojender. FTPC India President Chaitanya Janga was also present at the event.

While speaking to ANI, actress Moubani Sarkar shared her thoughts on Shero's initiative and mentioned how the platform enables women to earn by selling homemade food while promoting health and traditional Indian cuisine.

"They have come up with this unique concept where food from homes can be catered to people for health reasons, and it will also carry the traditional soul of India. They've already introduced this amazing concept to many cities all over India, and the great work they're doing includes giving free cooking classes to women and empowering them," she told ANI.

"I think it is a great opportunity for business, for people who are at home. Not only that, but it will also promote the concept of health and nutrition, along with the tradition of India, which is an amazing thing to start with. I wish Shero's home food all the very best, and I'm always there for them because they have a wonderful concept, and I truly wish them all the best for their future," she added.

Meanwhile, Shero is a platform that provides women with an opportunity to earn from home by using their own kitchen utensils, without needing any investment. It helps women receive food orders online and ensures a stable income every month. The platform has already provided employment to over 3,000 women. (ANI)

