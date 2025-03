Mumbai, March 16: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is celebrating her 20th birthday today on March 16. Wishing her on her special day, Raveena took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video montage of Rasha's memorable milestones over the years. The video starts with some adorable pictures of baby Rasha with her mommy, and other family members. Later on, we get to see some rare pictures from Rasha's adolescence. The clip concludes with some present photographs of Rasha.

Raveen added the song "Never Grow Up" by Taylor Swift to compliment the post. "Blessings always. Milestone. Birthday Baby. Couldn’t have said it better than your favourite singer's song says it all", said Raveena's birthday wish for her daughter. Back in February this year, Rasha visited the Maha Kumbh with her mother, Raveena. The 'Azaad' actress dropped a picture of herself offering prayers in the holy water. Rasha took to her IG stories and dropped a picture where she was seen praying after taking a dip in the water. Govinda’s Son Yashvardhan Ahuja and Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Dance to Iconic ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ Song in Viral Video – WATCH.

The diva also put the song “Ganga Dharay Shiv Ganga Dharay” as the background score. Rasha and her mother Raveena also attended the 'Ganga Aarti', along with actress Katrina Kaif. The mother-daughter duo joined Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati for the 'Ganga Aarti'. Rasha and Raveena are often seen visiting temples together as part of their spiritual journey. Back in November 2024, these two visited the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh.

Raveena posted a couple of pictures from her temple visit on social media. She revealed it was her 11th Jyotirling and Rasha’s 10th. “Har Har Mahadev! My 11th Jyotirling, Rashas 10 th. Started my journey on 17 February 2023, My fathers Birthday and Mahashivratri, that day, I bid farewell to Papa immersing his Ashes in the Holy Ganga at Kashi Vishwanath and now completing the circle of my 12 jyotirlings", Raveena penned as the caption. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Make Separate Appearances at Raveena Tandon’s Holi 2025 Bash Amid Breakup Rumours (Watch Video).

Raveena Wishes Rasha on Her Birthday With Some Memorable Milestones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Thanking her “baby” Rasha, she added, “Thank you my baby Rasha, @rashathadani for being my rock and the beautiful Godsent angel that you are, for being my partner, having faith, and encouraging me at every point when I was tired, you are lucky to be blessed by Mahadev, so young.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).