Actor Angad Bedi, on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt note for his father Bishan Singh Bedi. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Always a pleasure seeing you Baapu. Time spent with you is never enough. Waheguru chad di kala. Rab kadi disseya nahi...par tere varga hi hona." Kunal Kapoor and Wife Naina Bachchan Welcome a Baby Boy; Hrithik Roshan, Angad Bedi and Other Celebs Congratulate the Couple!

Alongside the note, Angad posted a video, in which he can be seen holding his father's hand. Angad and his father's video has garnered several likes and comments. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Name Their Newborn Son Guriq (View Posts).

Angad Bedi's Heartwarming Post For Father Bishan Singh Bedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap dropped red heart emojis on the post. For the unversed, Bishan Singh Bedi is a former India spinner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)