Washington DC [US], June 3 (ANI): Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh, seems to have acquired a new moniker after dropping "Pitt" from her surname.

According to People, the 19-year-old made an appearance at a fashion dinner in Los Angeles on May 29.

The event was hosted to celebrate a new fashion line by Isabel Marant and Net-A-Porter. Shiloh served as the choreographer for singer Luella's performance of her new single, "Naive," at the event, reported Variety, as per People.

People reported that a press release for the event referred to her by her new name, Shi Joli, marking a new chapter in her public and artistic life.

This comes after a legal decision in 2023 allowed Shiloh to drop "Pitt" from her last name. She filed to make the change on her 18th birthday in May 2024.

Shiloh has been passionate about dance and performance for several years. Last year, choreographer Kolanie Marks shared a video of her dancing, praising her dedication. He also joked on Instagram, calling himself her "adopted uncle."

Jolie and Pitt reached a divorce settlement in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.

The former spouses share six children: Maddox Chivan, 23; Pax Thien, 21; Zahara Marley, 20; Shiloh Nouvel, 18; and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 16, reported People. (ANI)

