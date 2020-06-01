Entertainment News | Anil Kapoor Feels Proud as Sonam, Rhea's 'Veere Di Wedding', Harshvardhan's 'Bhavesh Joshi' Clock 2 Years

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Monday lauded daughter Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and son Harshvardhan Kapoor, and celebrated as their movies 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' clock two years.

The 63-year-old star put out the posters of the flick on Twitter and wrote, "Celebrating 2 years of #VeereDiWedding & #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero. One received great commercial & theatrical success and the other created a massive cult following digitally. Breaking barriers & winning hearts!! So proud of all 3 of you! @sonamakapoor#RheaKapoor."

'Veere Di wedding' created quite a stir right after it was released thanks to the bold storyline, four female leads, swear words, slapstick moments and some hilarious one-liners.

The movie featured Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania with Sonam Kapoor, and the comedy-drama was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor. Apart from the leading ladies, the film also starred Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Neena Gupta, and Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' revolves around a young man's quest for revenge and the discovery that he is destined for much bigger things. (ANI)

