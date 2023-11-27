Creating more excitement among the audience, the makers of the action thriller Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are all set for a grand event today in the vibrant city of Hyderabad. Joining them are none other than ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu. Taking to X handle, T-Series shared the news on Sunday and wrote, "Some might roar in streets, some might roar in certain locations, some might roar in a few places, but this man can ROAR across the globe with sheer brilliance. Our very own @ssrajamouli is the chief guest for #AnimalPreReleaseEvent." Animal Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His Inner Beast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Gritty Drama (Watch Video).

In another post, they announced Mahesh Babu as the chief guest, the post read, "#Animal is set to REIGN and ROAR. The Sovereign...the one who always reigns supremely, Superstar @urstrulyMahesh is attending as the Chief Guest of #AnimalPreReleaseEvent. This one's going to make you all go berserk." Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will attend the event as chief guests. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled Animal.

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand." He elaborated on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title." Animal: Alia Bhatt Is Blown Away by Hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s Movie Trailer; Kareena Kapoor Showers Praise on Brother!.

Recently team Animal unveiled the film's official trailer which received a massive response from the fans. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.