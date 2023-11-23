The much-anticipated trailer of Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor garnered high praise, notably from his wife Alia Bhatt and sister Kareena Kapoor. Both Alia and Kareena took to Instagram and showered love on Ranbir Kapoor for his role. Launched today, the trailer received enthusiastic accolades from Alia and Kareena, celebrating Ranbir's role in the film. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is slated for a December 1, 2023 release. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the movie features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, amplifying the anticipation surrounding this promising film. Animal Trailer Out! Ranbir Kapoor's Fierce Transformation and Bobby Deol's Menacing Presence Set Stage for an Epic Battle (Watch Video).

See Ali Bhatt's Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Trailer Here:

