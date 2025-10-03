New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Netflix, in collaboration with GNCT of Delhi, hosted a special screening of 'Kurukshetra', the platform's first animated mythology, at the Delhi Secretariat Auditorium on Friday.

The event was attended by Kapil Mishra, Minister for Art, Culture & Language, Government of NCT of Delhi and Niharika Rai, IAS, Managing Director & CEO, Delhi Tourism.

It was followed by a chat with writer-director of the series Ujaan Ganguly and Ashish Thapar, CEO of Hitech Animation, who shared their perspectives on bringing 'Kurukshetra' to life and the creative possibilities of reimagining Indian epics for a new generation, as per the press note.

Comprising 18 episodes, 'Kurukshetra' celebrates India's cultural heritage by reimagining the Mahabharata through the voices and choices of 18 warriors across 18 days of war.

The series revives a timeless epic for older audiences while presenting it in a fresh, innovative format for younger ones.

With the lyrics of Gulzar at its heart, 'Kurukshetra' blends poetry, anime, music, and mythology into a truly unique experience.

The animated show is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly.

Speaking at the screening, Kapil Mishra, Minister for Art, Culture & Language, Government of NCT of Delhi, said: "The history of the Mahabharata is an integral part of Delhi's heritage, and Kurukshetra brings this to life in a way that is accessible to millions of future generations. I appreciate this initiative by Netflix and the entire team, and I urge the creative community to continue sharing India's real history - the hidden stories, the tales of brave women, and the examples of courage and sacrifice, so that these lessons reach audiences everywhere," as quoted by the press note.

Niharika Rai, IAS, Managing Director & CEO, Delhi Tourism, added, "This collaboration with Netflix reflects our shared commitment to showcasing India's cultural richness and diversity. By reimagining the Mahabharata in a contemporary animated format, Kurukshetra makes this timeless epic accessible to younger generations while honouring its legacy. Preserving our epics in modern formats is vital, and that is why Delhi Tourism is proud to partner with Netflix for this special screening. The AVGC sector is a powerful medium to share India's stories, heritage, and culture with audiences across the world," as quoted in a press note.

Mahima Kaul, Director - Global Affairs, India, Netflix, said, "Kurukshetra is Netflix's first animated mythology, created to bring generations together. It resonates with those who grew up with the Mahabharata and now wish to share it with younger audiences in a fresh, innovative format. In line with the government's vision of 'Make in India, for the world,' our aim is to tell stories that are deeply rooted in India's culture, and Kurukshetra reflects that spirit. The series will be available in multiple Indian and international languages, subtitled in 34 more, and inclusive with Hindi audio description, ensuring this epic can be experienced by audiences everywhere," as quoted in a press note.

The series premieres on October 10, only on Netflix. (ANI)

