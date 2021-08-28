Los Angeles, Aug 28 (PTI) Canadian star Annie Murphy's latest series "Kevin Can F**k Himself" has renewed for a second season by AMC.

The first season of the dark comedy show, created by Valerie Armstrong, premiered in the US on cable network AMC from June this year.

Also Read | 'The American Dream' Is Hosted by Oscar-Nominated Actor Eric Roberts Emmy-Nominated Television Program 'The American Dream' Will Begin Its Third Season Soon, Newly Streaming.

The sitcom satire will return with eight new episodes on AMC and streaming service AMC+ in 2022, reported Deadline.

Murphy features in the show as Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a the classic sitcom wife, who escapes her confines and becomes the lead of her own life.

Also Read | Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone To Shoot a 'Massively Mounted' Song in Spain!.

The series breaks convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism.

"Kevin Can F**k Himself" also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Rashida Jones and Will McCormack of Le Train Train.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)