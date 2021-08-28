MIAMI August 20, 2021 The Telly Awards on Amazon TV. It currently airs on Bloomberg Television.

Each episode of "The American Dream" tells the inspirational stories of the men and women who founded and built incredible companies from nothing. The show is hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts.

"The American Dream" is produced by Dustin Fairbanks, Navid Dehghani and Cristina Bibi.

Fairbanks is a producer and director of movies and TV shows who works for L7 Pictures, a agency firm in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with digital and print production capabilities that specialize in media and entertainment.

Fairbanks was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for Best Human Interest Series for "The American Dream" episode on Colonel Harland David Sanders, who founded KFC in 1952. He is also a two-time Telly Award winner for his work on the show.

Besides KFC, "The American Dream" has spotlighted the founders of leading brands such as Auntie Anne's, Pizza Hut, Royal Caribbean, Jersey Mike's and Vistaprint.

The upcoming season will feature the founders of Sbarro and Bar Louie, among others.