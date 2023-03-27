Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar.

On Monday, Anshula made her relationship with Rohan Instagram official with a romantic picture.

In the picture, clicked at sunset, the duo smiled and looked at each other inside an infinity pool.

"366," she captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

The duo seemingly celebrated their one-year anniversary in Maldives.

As soon as Anshula dropped the intimate picture, her family members, close friends and members from the film industry showered love on the couple.

Anshula's step sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor commented a string of red heart emojis.

Producer Rhea Kapoor, who is Anshula's cousin, commented, "cuties."

"Cuties," Maheep Kapoor wrote.

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. Rumours of Anshula dating Rohan first emerged when she posted a loved-up boomerang with him on social media.

Anshula is a social media influencer. She has also been honest about her struggles with body image on social media.

Sharing an image of herself in an off-shoulder bodysuit, she wrote: "Over the years, I've endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren't flattering for my body shape. I've stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There's a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill. Am I owning it? Who cares! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me and my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it." (ANI)

