Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher's mother is quite popular on social media as 'Dulari rocks', and the former totally loves it. He beams with pride to see his mother garnering everyone's attention with the photos and videos that he keeps sharing of her.

On the occasion of his mother's birthday on Saturday, Kher took to Instagram to post an emotional wish for her.

"Happy Birthday Dearest Mata! You were 16 when you got married and 17 when you had me. You are the most natural person in the world. For most part of my life you didn't make your presence felt. Silently taking care of all of us. You have no idea how you are loved by everybody. May God give you long and healthy life," Kher wrote on Instagram, adding a string of images of his mother.

In another post, he shared how they celebrated Dulari's birthday at his brother, Raju Kher's house.

Fans have also showered Kher's mother with a lot of birthday messages.

"Your mother's videos bring a smile to my face. May she always remain happy," a user commented.

"Your mother is very sweet. Happiest birthday to her," another one wrote.

On the work front, Kher was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' helmed by Ashok Nanda. The film was released in July 2019. A few months ago, he also launched his book, 'Your Best Day Is Today'. (ANI)

