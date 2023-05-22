Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Anupam Kher got injured while filming for his upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

The veteran actor hurt his shoulder.

Anupam Kher posted a picture in which a sling is attached to his right hand covering his shoulder.

Sharing the details, the actor wrote in Hindi, "Aap sports film karo aur aap ghayel na ho! Aisa Kaise ho sakta hai? Kal #Vijay 69 ki shooting ke douran kandhe me achi khasi chot lagi! Dard to hai par jab kandhe par sling laganiamsrk aur @hrithikroshan ke kandho ko iss sling se sajaya tha toh pata nehi kyon dard ka ehsas thoda kam ho gaya! Par waise agar thoda zor se khasu toh muh se halki si cheek zaroor nikalti hai! Photo mein muskurane ke kosish genuine hain!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsiAeC2oaWK/

The actor assured that he would resume shooting in one-two days.

His mother also had a hilarious take on the issue.

Anupam wrote further, "Waise ma ne suna toh boli, "Aur Dikha Apni body duniya ko!! Tujhe Nazar Lag Gaye!" Maine Jawab diya, "Maa! Girte hain Sahasbar I maidan-e-jung mein. Woh tifal kya girega jo ghutno ke bal chale!" Maa Jhapar marte marte ruk gayi!" #HairLineFracture #IAmFine #DulariRocks"

Many people from the industry wished him a speedy recovery. Neena Gupta wrote, "Arre re kya kiya!" Anupam replied to that, "Wahi jo aap aur mein jaise mahan kalakaro ke sath hota rehta hai. Halki Fulki Chot!"

Sham Kaushal, stunt director and father of Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Kher Phaji, Ur a mentally very strong person. U will get well soon. Rab Rakha." Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Hey, Well Soon Sir."

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

Sharing the film's first look, Kher tweeted, "ANNOUNCEMENT: It's good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @yrfentertainment's #Vijay69 in the lead: a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho! My #537th Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy"

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing it. (ANI)

