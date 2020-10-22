New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Senior actor Anupam Kher extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he turned 56 on Thursday.

The 'Saaransh' actor took to Twitter to share a picture of the Home Minister and penned down a birthday note lauding him for his historic decisions.

"Respected Amit Shah ji. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Wish you a long and healthy life. The historic decisions that have been taken under your leadership will always be remembered by the coming generations. @AmitShah," tweeted Kher.

Shah is a first-time Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar and was inducted into the cabinet under the second tenure of the Modi government. He was given the charge of Home Affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)