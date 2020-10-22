Former actress Sona M Abraham has revealed how the disturning scene from her Malayalam film in which she acted years ago has been uploaded on porn sites. The now a law student stated that she was just 14 years of age when he had worked in the movie titled For Sale (2013) that starred Kadhal Sandhiya and Aishwarya in pivotal roles. The story of the film was how an elder sister ends her life after seeing her younger sibling being raped, and Sona played the latter's role in it. Surendra Bantwal, Tulu Actor and Rowdy-Sheeter, Reportedly Murdered Over Financial Issues.

"The scenes were recorded privately using a hand camera and the film’s director (Satish Ananthapuri) and producer (Anto Kadavelil) had promised that the footage would be deleted after they used the relevant bits for the film," Sona told TNM. The actress added that she has trying to pull down the filthy scene from the porn sites from the past six years, but all in vain. FYI, the video first was leaked on YouTube (which is now removed) and later was passed ahead. Payal Rohatgi takes a Dig At Swara Bhasker's Anti-Rape Stand and Veere Di Wedding's Masturbation Scene on Twitter; See How Swara Responds to This.

As read on TNM, in 2016 the actress went to Kerala High Court with a petition to take the footage down from the web as well as assuring strict action should be taken against the film’s director, producer and editor. However, looks like justice will be served as Sona has already received calls from the Women's Commission in Kerala and the Hi-Tech cell of the Kerala police which deals with cybercrimes. Stay tuned!

