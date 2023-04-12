Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher, on Wednesday, announced his 536th film, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, tentatively titled 'The Room'.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a string of pictures from the sets of the film which he captioned, "Kaam karte rehna chahiye. Happy to announce my 536th project tentatively titled #TheRoom. An intriguing #EdgeOfTheSeat thriller. Starring with me is my friend and co actor from #KhoslaKaGhonsla the highly talented Mr. #parvindabas. The film is directed by the LA based Indian director #SinkandarSidhu and produced by Indian American #SanjaySeanPatel. Jai ho to the team. #TheRoom #Thriller #536thFilm."

In the pictures, Anupam can be seen posing with his 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' co-star Pravin Dabas and donning a grey formal suit.

Helmed by Sikandar Sidhu, the film stars Anupam and Pravin in the lead roles and marks 'The Kashmir Files' actor's 536th film.

The official release date of the film is awaited.

Soon after the actor shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Actor Darshan Kumaar commented, "Congratulations n Best wishes sir."

"Congratulations God bless you sir," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "You are such an inspiration Anupam ji."

Meanwhile, he will also be seen in director Vivek Agnihotri's next 'The Vaccine War.'

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages.

Apart from this, the 'DDLJ' actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency', 'The Signature' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. (ANI)

