Washington [US], July 31 (ANI): Film fraternity has lost on the greatest filmmakers of all time, Alan Parker. Bollywood directors Anurag Kashyap, and Madhur Bhandarkar on Friday paid tribute to the late icon on social media.

The British filmmaker was highly appreciated and was known for his wide-ranging take on filmmaking styles, and genres.

The news of his demise was confirmed by the British Film Institute on Friday, noting he died after a long illness, cited Variety. He was 76.

Upon the news, among the first to react was 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director Kashyap who took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "Alan Parker" along with a broken heart emoticon.

Within seconds, director Bhandarkar also paid his respect to the late icon on the micro-blogging site and dubbed him as one of Bhandarkar's "favourite" director.

"RIP Alan Parker. One of my favorite Filmmaker, you have been such a great inspiration for filmmakers Globally, thank you for the wonderful films, sir, Your films are gonna live forever," he tweeted alongside posters of late director's movies.

Parker was hugely appreciated for his exceptionally wide-ranging take on films ranging from musicals 'Bugsy Malone' (1976) to true story dramas like 'Midnight Express' (1978) to family dramas including 'Shoot the Moon' (1982) and even to horrors and thrillers like 'Angel Heart' (1987) and 'The Life of David Gale' (2003).

A master in all the genres, Parker was twice Oscar-nominated for best director, for 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning.' (ANI)

