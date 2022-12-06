From chess prodigy to iconic video-game character, Anya Taylor-Joy leaves no stone unturned in prep for her roles. The 26-year-old actor admitted she recently got into arcade gaming, in order to prepare for her voice role of Princess Peach in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. John Leguizamo Slams Super Mario Bros’ Movie Makers for Going With an ‘All White’ Cast.

As per a report by US-based entertainment outlet, Deadline, The Queen's Gambit actor told Modern Luxury San Diego that she became a "gamer" and that it was "really fun" for her. "Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it's like cinema; I love the ceremony."

"I'll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we'll just spend hours at the arcade," she said. The Primetime Emmy Award nominee joined an illustrious cast who will voice the iconic arcade game characters, which includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. The Super Mario Bros Trailer: Chris Pratt Faces Bowser's Wrath in Illumination's Adaptation of the Hit Nintendo Game!

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, as per a report by Deadline. The film's producers include Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto. It is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2023.