Entertainment News | Aparshakti Khurana Attends His Movie Berlin's Premiere at the Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor Aparshakti Khurana's film 'Berlin' was recently premiered at the Red Lorry Film Festival.

This espionage drama unravels a tale of deception, betrayal, and redemption set against the backdrop of the Cold War era. It also stars Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, and Kabir Bedi in pivotal roles.

Aparshakti, who attended the festival, said, "Berlin's experience has been absolutely fantastic. It's a film which is very differently made, differently told. Not very often you see films which has characters who can't talk or hear...and to communicate with sign language is altogether a very very different approach which any storyteller can take...so ofcourse it was absolutely amazing to work on this."

He added, "Berlin getting premiered at Red Lorry Film Festival in its very first season is extremely special for us. The festival is organised by BookMyShow, which has become a platform, a parameter to gauge if a film is receiving engagement or footfall in the theatres or not. So, to have our film premiere at a film festival that is being supported by BookMyShow is a matter of great pride and honour."

Red Lorry Film Festival is curated by BookMyShow.

Offering a window into global cinematic masterpieces, Red Lorry Film Festival features the award-winning French courtroom drama 'The Goldman's Case' starring Arieh Worthalter, Scandinavian Noir such as Danish TV series special 'Oxen' an action-packed thriller created by the Emmy award-winning screenwriting duo Mai Brostrom and Peter Thorsboe and 'Good Boy', a Norwegian after-dark psychological thriller, 'Evil', a Swedish coming-of-age teen drama based on Jan Guillou's classical best-selling novel Rising Star, 'The Beasts', a Spanish thriller and winner of 56 Awards including Goya Awards, Cesar Awards, San Sebastian International Film Festival amongst others, read a statement.

The festival will conclude on April 7. (ANI)

